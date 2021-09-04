

Afroza Khanam Mukta



Hilsa Pointed Gourd Curry



Ingredients:Hilsa fish -1

Pointed gourd-8 pcs

Chopped onion-1/2 cup

Garlic & ginger paste-1 tsp

Turmeric powder-1 tsp

Chilli powder -1tsp

Organic coriander powder-1tsp

Salt-to taste

Green chilli - 6/7 pcs

Soyabin oil-3 tbsp



Recipes

1. Peel a squash, grate pointed gourds and cut it into two pieces.

2. Marinate the Hilsa fish pieces and pointed gourds with salt and turmeric powder for 10-15 min. Lightly fry the fish in oil.

3. Heat oil in a fry pan and add chopped onion and fry with brown color.

4. Add little bit water and add one by one garlic paste, ginger paste, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, organic coriander powder and salt as per taste in the oil. Now add in it and fry properly.

5. Add water after 2-3 mins. Now add fried Hilsa fish. Now boil the curry for 5-6 mins.

6. Now your Hilsa fish curry is ready to eat with rice.





Ladys Finger Curry

Ingredients:

Ladys finger -500gm (4-cm long)

Chopped onion - 2tbsp

Garlic & ginger paste-1 tsp

Turmeric powder-1 tsp

Chilli powder -1tsp

Organic coriander powder-1tsp

Salt-to taste

Recipes

Red chillies-7/8 pcs

Mustard oil-4tbsp

Coriander leaves (finely chopped)-2tbsp



Method:

1. Heat mustard oil in a pan until smoking lightly and pale yellow.

2. Add the lady's finger and fry them until they are brown. Remove from the oil and set aside.

3. Temper the same oil with dried red chillies.

4. Add chopped onion and fry with brown color.

5. Add mustard paste, turmeric and sauté on medium heat until the raw smell of mustard goes away.

6. Add the fried lady's finger back to the pan. Cook everything for another 3 minutes or so, but don't let the lady's finger get too mushy or it will become slimy.

