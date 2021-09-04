Video
Recipes

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Afroza Khanam Mukta

Afroza Khanam Mukta

Afroza Khanam Mukta is a culinary artiste and founder of Soukhin Karusilpo.

Hilsa Pointed Gourd Curry

Ingredients:Hilsa fish -1
Pointed gourd-8 pcs
Chopped onion-1/2 cup
Garlic & ginger paste-1 tsp
Turmeric powder-1 tsp
Chilli powder -1tsp
Organic coriander powder-1tsp
Salt-to taste
Green chilli - 6/7 pcs
Soyabin oil-3 tbsp

Method:
1. Peel a squash, grate pointed gourds and cut it into two pieces.
2. Marinate the Hilsa fish pieces and pointed gourds with salt and turmeric powder for 10-15 min. Lightly fry the fish in oil.
3. Heat oil in a fry pan and add chopped onion and fry with brown color.
4. Add little bit water and add one by one garlic paste, ginger paste, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, organic coriander powder and salt as per taste in the oil. Now add in it and fry properly.
5. Add water after 2-3 mins. Now add fried Hilsa fish. Now boil the curry for 5-6 mins.
6. Now your Hilsa fish curry is ready to eat with rice.


Ladys Finger Curry
Ingredients:
Ladys finger -500gm  (4-cm long)
Chopped onion - 2tbsp
Garlic & ginger paste-1 tsp
Turmeric powder-1 tsp
Chilli powder -1tsp
Organic coriander powder-1tsp
Salt-to taste
Mustard seeds paste -1 tbsp
Red chillies-7/8 pcs
Mustard oil-4tbsp
Coriander leaves (finely chopped)-2tbsp

Method:
1. Heat mustard oil in a pan until smoking lightly and pale yellow.
2. Add the lady's finger and fry them until they are brown. Remove from the oil and set aside.
3. Temper the same oil with dried red chillies.
4. Add chopped onion and fry with brown color.
5. Add mustard paste, turmeric and sauté on medium heat until the raw smell of mustard goes away.
6. Add the fried lady's finger back to the pan. Cook everything for another 3 minutes or so, but don't let the lady's finger get too mushy or it will become slimy.
7. Finish with 1 tsp raw mustard oil and chopped coriander leaves.



