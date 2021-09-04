

BenissimoFesta Italia @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

The Festival will have live cooking stations where experienced chefs of Radisson Blu Dhaka will be showing off their culinary skills. Guests will be able to experience Live Pizza, Seafood, Pasta, Risotto and Dessert Stations. The authentic Italian buffet will include dishes such as Aria Secca Stile Italiano Bresaola, Beef with Saltimbocca Ala Romano, Italian Veal OssoBuco and much more. Additionally, will be Lamb Shank, Roasted beef Striploin, Salt Crusted Norwegian Salmon and many more intercontinental dishes to satisfy the foodie in everyone.

Dessert lovers will also rejoice sweet dishes such as Tuscan Lemon and Almond Cake, Cassata Sicilian Mimosa Cake, Zuccortto, just to name a few.

Festa Italia is made healthier with Globe H2O Drinking Water and Royal Chef High Oleic Sunflower Oil. Novoair has also joined as the exclusive airline partner for this food festival.Moreover 20 per cent discount is available on payments via bKash as well as a 20 per cent discount for Banglalink Platinum and Signature users.











