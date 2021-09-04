Think Privilege, Think Premier Club at Dhaka Regency

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is aimed at taking guests' enjoyment of culinary and lifestyle experiences to new heights. Traveling or at home, members are the first to learn about great promotions, receive invitations to exclusive events, and reclaim the rights to an advantaged existence like discounts on accommodation, food & Beverages, or any kinds of special services like gym and spa.

Whether escaping into a weekend getaway from the day-to-day hustle, impressing a business associate with a lavish luncheon, or catching up with friends and family over a sumptuous banquet, premier club membership allows its members to do so with flair.

Members can enjoy Exclusive Gift Vouchers with the highest privileges at all outlets of Dhaka Regency such as up to 50 per cent on Buffet Dinner at Grandiose Restaurant, 20 percent on Beverages, 20 per cent on snacks (Cake, Pastry, Tea, Coffee, and Sandwich) and Coffee at coffee Lounge, 10 per cent on Food only at Bubble flavor lounge, up to 40 per cent on Gym membership Fees at DR Fitness, 30 per cent on all treatments and spa services at Juvenex Spa and Salon and many more.

Also, Members can avail exclusive privileges on products and services of 50 more prominent privilege partners like Health & Medical Services, Tours & Travel, Life Style outlets as well as many local & foreign Hotels & Resorts with this prestigious loyalty programme.







