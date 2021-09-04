

Cats Eye now @ Muhammadpur

The atmosphere with aesthetic interiors will give shoppers a unique shopping experience. Modernity in interior decoration, convenience of product decoration, moderate but necessary arrangement of lighting will give a different experience in shopping. In addition to this new store, there is also an opportunity to buy clothes of your choice at affordable prices in the online store of Cats Eye.

Each clothing item will be matched online with a 20per cent discount.

Sadiq Quddus, director and head of design at Cats Eye, said, "Regular customers are the driving force. Cat's Eye is constantly being inspired by their love. So, with the aim of reaching the doorsteps of the buyers, Cats Eye has opened branches in different cities of the country including the capital. In addition to the aristocracy in the design of new summer clothes, there is also an experimental pattern. We have also launched a Dynamic e-commerce site to deliver Ready to War customers. At the same time, efforts are being made to attract customers by opening new stores and offering offers. "

















