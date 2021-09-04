Video
In search of comfort in summer

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

The humidity and scorching heat in summer season in Bangladesh make all the things difficult for the people. Things also are not easier for the people who want to be stylish and fashionable in this season, because it needs special attention and care as far as the fashion is concerned.
In summer season, generally people tend to choose the dress which is comfortable . They in fact want to wear such clothes that will let them be in style all the while feeling comfortable in them and the best wearable cloth is the very familiar light summer t-shirts.
Men's summer clothes depend on when exactly they are going out. Even the place they are going to is also important to consider. Whatever you wear in this scorching summer, just go for light coloured clothes. Light colour doesn't only mean the colour white. Loud or deep colours will feel intolerable in summer. Therefore, most men go for white coloured clothes. It becomes the national colour in summer! You can go for ash, sky blue, light green, light brown, purple and any other light or tolerable colour. However, it is not that you cannot wear dark-coloured clothes in summer in any way. You can colour your summer with any colour or shade besides black.
Moreover, focus more on fabric than colour. As guys spend most of the daytime outside, you should keep the matter of comfortable fabric in mind. In that case, nothing could be better than cotton. Clothes made of cotton or loom can be your most comfortable friend this summer. On the other hand, tight pants or fitted shirts are not suitable for summer.
Just make sure the cutting of the shirt is comfortable for you. Exclusive or expensive shirts won't bring you comfort this summer. For pants, you can go for dark ash, light grey, off-white, chestnut or biscuit colour. You can pair these with any shirt. You can wear a solid colour or a cotton check shirt.
summer-appropriate fabric. Pair it with some understated sandals and a basic tee for a look that's as fashion-forward as it is comfy.
