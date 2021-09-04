Video
Saturday, 4 September, 2021
City News

7 held over counterfeiting medicines in city

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained seven people with fake medicines from Demra in the capital on Friday. photo: observer

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)'s Detective Branch (Lalbagh Division) has arrested seven persons from different areas of the capital for their alleged involvement in making fake medicines of various domestic and foreign brands widely used in cancer and Covid-19 treatment.
The arrested are Tariqul Islam, Syed Al Mamun, Saidul Islam, Monowar, Abdul Latif, Nazmul Dhali and Sagar Ahmed Milon.
They were arrested during raids in Kajla, Arambagh and Mitford areas of the capital on Wednesday last, said Additional Police Commissioner (Detective Branch) AKM Hafiz Akhter at a press briefing at the DMP Media Center on Friday.
The law enforcers seized huge amount of counterfeit medicines of different domestic and foreign brands, medicine-making machines, dais and empty medicine boxes from their possession.
A case was filed with Bangshal police station in this connection.    -BSS


