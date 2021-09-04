7 held over counterfeiting medicines in city



Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained seven people with fake medicines from Demra in the capital on Friday. photo: observer

The arrested are Tariqul Islam, Syed Al Mamun, Saidul Islam, Monowar, Abdul Latif, Nazmul Dhali and Sagar Ahmed Milon.

They were arrested during raids in Kajla, Arambagh and Mitford areas of the capital on Wednesday last, said Additional Police Commissioner (Detective Branch) AKM Hafiz Akhter at a press briefing at the DMP Media Center on Friday.

The law enforcers seized huge amount of counterfeit medicines of different domestic and foreign brands, medicine-making machines, dais and empty medicine boxes from their possession.

A case was filed with Bangshal police station in this connection. -BSS









