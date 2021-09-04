BRT to be opened in Dec, 2022: Quader

GAZIPUR, Sept 3: Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday hoped Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) from Gazipur to Dhaka airport would be opened in the next year along with much-anticipated mega projects-Padma Bridge, metro-rail and Karnaphuli tunnel.

He said this while visiting the ongoing works of BRT Project at Tongi in the district.

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said the ongoing construction work of the BRT project from Gazipur to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is causing huge sufferings for people of Gazipur and northern districts as well. The drainage system either side of the road remains in very bad condition which is coupling the public sufferings in this monsoon, he said. "Though the people are suffering a lot during this monsoon, I hope they won't have to suffer in the next monsoon. Vehicles will run on this way smoothly in the next year," he said.

The minister said the BRT project progress stood at 63.27 percent. "I hope it will be possible for the Prime Minister to inaugurate the BRT project in December next year along with much-anticipated major mega projects-Padma Bridge, metro-rail and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel beneath river Karnaphuli in Chattogram. We are waiting for that," he said. -BSS





