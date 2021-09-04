Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BRT to be opened in Dec, 2022: Quader

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

GAZIPUR, Sept 3: Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday hoped Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) from Gazipur to Dhaka airport would be opened in the next year along with much-anticipated mega projects-Padma Bridge, metro-rail and Karnaphuli tunnel.    
He said this while visiting the ongoing works of BRT Project at Tongi in the district.
Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said the ongoing construction work of the BRT project from Gazipur to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is causing huge sufferings for people of Gazipur and northern districts as well.   The drainage system either side of the road remains in very bad condition which is coupling the public sufferings in this monsoon, he said. "Though the people are suffering a lot during this monsoon, I hope they won't have to suffer in the next monsoon. Vehicles will run on this way smoothly in the next year," he said.
The minister said the BRT project progress stood at 63.27 percent. "I hope it will be possible for the Prime Minister to inaugurate the BRT project in December next year along with much-anticipated major mega projects-Padma Bridge, metro-rail and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel beneath river Karnaphuli in Chattogram. We are waiting for that," he said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Big medical bills making many people paupers
Kitchen budget on fire in Kushtia
7 held over counterfeiting medicines in city
BRT to be opened in Dec, 2022: Quader
Sonia, Masukur, Aman of e-orange sent jail
Govt to install RT-PCR machines at all airports
BAF exercise ‘ADEX 2021-2’ held
BPC’s hotel booking goes online


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft