Sonia, Masukur, Aman of e-orange sent jail

The owner of e-orange, an e-commerce platform, Sonia Mehjabin, her husband Masukur Rahman and senior officer Aman Ullah were sent to jail after a five-day remand in a case filed over embezzlement of around Tk 1,100 crore.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baqi Billah passed the order on Thursday rejecting the bail prayers.

On August 23, the three e-orange officials were placed on a on a five-day remand in the case.

Inspector Aminul Islam of Gulshan police, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced them before the court after a five-day remand. The defence, however, submitted bail petition, saying that they were implicated in the cases falsely to harass them. After hearing both the sides, the court rejected their bail prayers and sent them to jail.

On August 16, a customer, Md Taherul Islam, filed the case against the five over embezzlement of nearly Tk 1,100 crore, alleging that the platform did not deliver products he purchased on April 28 this year.

In the case statements, the complainant said the products were supposed to be delivered within the agreed period but it did not happen.









