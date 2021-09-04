Govt to install RT-PCR machines at all airports

The government has taken initiatives to set up Rapid Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines at all the airports of the country to ameliorate the sufferings of the country's migrant workers seeking rapid coronavirus tests before leaving for different countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Expatriate Welfare and Over Employment Minister Imran Ahmed chaired the meeting while secretaries of relevant ministries and divisions and Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and senior officials joined the meeting virtually.

According to the Ministry officials, more than 20,000 Bangladeshi migrants have faced hassles while trying to return to their workplaces in the UAE following the directives of the countries government.

According to the UAE government's directives, migrants of five countries including Bangladesh would not be allowed to enter the country, if there is no arrangement of PCR test in the airports. Other countries are Nigeria, Vietnam, Indonesia and Zambia.

Once the government installs the PCR machines in all international airports, Bangladeshi migrants would be allowed to enter the UAE.

According to the meeting decision, Health Ministry's Health Services Division (HSD) Secretary and Director General of DGHS will lead the two committees to finalise the procedures and provide necessary technical supports including selection of the companies eligible for installing the machines quickly.

After examining the efficiency of the companies to install the machines on emergency basis, the two committees will submit reports within seven working days, the meeting sources said.

According to meeting sources, it's impossible for the government to install a Rapid PCR machine in the airport on emergency basis. So, private companies will be assigned for PCR testing in the airports after installing the machines on their management.

To select the companies for the work, advertisement will be floated seeking 'Expression of Interests (EoI) from interested companies. Examining their capacities, necessary number of companies will be assigned for the work until the government installs the machines in airports.

Initially, the PCR testing machine would be installed at the parking area of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Seeking EoI from the intending companies, a circular would be floated within a week, a Health Ministry source attended the meeting told this correspondent.

Expressing hope to resolve the problems of the UAE bound passengers, Expatriate Welfare and Over Employment Minister Imran Ahmed told this correspondent that the government is sincere to install PCR machines in all the airports. To select the companies and finalise the procedures, two separate bodies were formed. The problem would be resolved soon.

When contacted, Additional Director General of DGHS Nasima Sultana said they have already started working on site selection and building structures. Huge spaces would be needed for the work.

At the same time, there is no PCR machine in the country. The machines have to be imported. The companies will have to import the machines. The issues of getting the machines and the procedures are being examined. It may take times, she added.















