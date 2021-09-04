Ronaldo to wear ManU’s No 7 shirt

LONDON, SEPT 3: Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United's iconic number seven again after Edinson Cavani agreed to surrender the shirt.

Ronaldo followed in a long list of United legends to have worn number seven during his first spell with United from 2003 to 2009.

The 36-year-old rejoined United from Juventus last week, but Cavani had the number seven at the start of this season, raising the possibility of Ronaldo having to don a different shirt.

But Cavani has agreed to swap to 21 -- the number the veteran striker wears for Uruguay -- so Ronaldo can reclaim his old jersey.

It had been reported a club would needed special dispensation from the Premier League to process the switch following the start of the domestic campaign. -AFP







