Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

No regrets for Afghanistan veteran after second Paralympics canoe gold

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

TOKYO, SEPT 3: Australian canoeist Curtis McGrath lost his legs in Afghanistan, but said Friday he was "pretty content" and had no regrets about the time he served there after winning a second Paralympics gold.
McGrath powered to victory through the wind and rain in the men's KL2 canoe sprint to retain the gold he won in Rio five years ago.
Nine years ago he was a 24-year-old serviceman three months into a tour of insurgent-rife areas of Afghanistan when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) and his life changed forever.
The Taliban swept back into power last month, something that McGrath admitted earlier in the week had been a distraction in the run-up to the Paralympics.
But McGrath said he would never regret serving in the country where as a young combat engineer he carried out one of the world's most dangerous jobs -- clearing IEDs.
"It's a tragic situation. My heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan," he told AFP after finishing ahead of silver medallist Mykola Siniuk of Ukraine and Italy's Federico Mancarella at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.
"I'm really grateful that their athletes got the opportunity to represent Afghanistan," he said.
"Yeah I was there. I was searching for improvised explosive devices, clearing the way for school buses, people going to work or whatever and I'm pretty content with my contribution to the country," the now 33-year-old McGrath said.
Such was McGrath's will to live in the crucial minutes after the blast, that he was already thinking about becoming an amputee athlete.
Partly to maintain consciousness as a survival mechanism, he joked to those helping keep him alive: "You'll see me in the Paralympics," according to his official website, CurtisMcgrath.com.
Within two years McGrath was competing at national level in canoeing, which he had first tried at school.
His rise to the pinnacle of para sports was as rapid as it was impressive.
McGrath lost his legs on August 23, 2012. On September 15, 2016, he became a Paralympics gold medallist.
"I'm putting it all on the line (in Tokyo) and I went to Rio and had the similar sort of feeling -- that some people don't get the opportunity to compete for their country and race for gold," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA pledges action after England players suffer racist abuse in Hungary
England crush Hungary in World Cup qualifying
Ronaldo to wear ManU’s No 7 shirt
No regrets for Afghanistan veteran after second Paralympics canoe gold
Djokovic energized by Laver link, Federer and Nadal feats
Argentina cruise against Venezuela as Brazil stay perfect
Bangladesh and New Zealand Match Moment
Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win 2 Paralympic medals


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft