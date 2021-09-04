Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic energized by Laver link, Federer and Nadal feats

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over the Netherland's Tallon Griekspoor during their 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles second round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 2, 2021. photo: AFP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over the Netherland's Tallon Griekspoor during their 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles second round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 2, 2021. photo: AFP

NEW YORK, SEPT 3: Novak Djokovic says being mentioned in the same breath with Rod Laver and battling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have energized his quest to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam.
World number one Djokovic advanced to the third round of the US Open on Thursday, putting him five match wins shy of completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam since Australian legend Laver in 1969.
"Being only in the conversation with Rod Laver... is really an honor. I try to draw strength and energy from that," Djokovic said.
"With history on the line, the excitement grows, pressure grows, but experience and understanding of what I have to do on a daily basis to reach the goal allows me to stay in the tournament, so to say."
Djokovic has already owned all four Slam titles at once after winning the 2016 French Open and said that was the moment he felt a calendar Slam was possible.
"That's where I felt this is achievable, it's reachable, I could do it in one year," he said, noting how Federer and Nadal had come close and adding, "Their dominance on the tour made me the player I am today."
Federer and Nadal, both absent due to injuries, are level with Djokovic on a men's career record 20 Slam titles, another piece of history Djokovic can grab by winning his fourth US Open title.
Djokovic spent years chasing both legends on the all-time list and the issue of who is best among the "Big Three" is one the 34-year-old Serbian star says has been good for tennis.
"It's difficult to say who is better. Three of us, we're all so different," Djokovic said. "We have different styles. We have different trajectories or journeys to where we are at this moment. We all had tremendous success.
"We do complement each other. I think the rivalry between the Big Three, it's phenomenal for our sport. So the more traction, the more conversation there is around the three of us, the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) discussion, et cetera, the better in general for our sport.
"I hope people still keep on talking about it."
Djokovic dispatched Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in 99 minutes Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, booking a third-round date against Japan's Kei Nishikori, whom he has beaten in their past 16 meetings.
"All in all very good," Djokovic said. "I'm very pleased with the level of my tennis. All is going in the right direction.
"I served very well. I found the rhythm on the serve. It was important I came up with the goods."
Djokovic said it was nice that he has become one of the major faces on US Open promotional posters around the city, but notes he's the main Broadway attraction with Nadal, Federer and Serena and Venus Williams sidelined.
"That's not going to affect my game," Djokovic said. "But, of course, it's a privilege and it's flattering to see."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA pledges action after England players suffer racist abuse in Hungary
England crush Hungary in World Cup qualifying
Ronaldo to wear ManU’s No 7 shirt
No regrets for Afghanistan veteran after second Paralympics canoe gold
Djokovic energized by Laver link, Federer and Nadal feats
Argentina cruise against Venezuela as Brazil stay perfect
Bangladesh and New Zealand Match Moment
Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win 2 Paralympic medals


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft