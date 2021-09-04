Women's Chess League to begin from Wednesday

The first-ever Women's Chess League will begin from Wednesday in the city with the participation of ten teams, said a Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) press release.

In the round robin league system, ten teams have confirmed their participation in the league, which will be held under the financial patronization of Akij Group.

Organised by BCF, the league to be participated by Rupali Bank Krira Parisad, Bangladesh Navy, Sheikh Russel Chess Club, Bangladesh Police, Sonali Bank Sports and Recreation Club, Uttara Central Chess Club, Basir Memorial Chess Club, Sultana Kamal Memorial Library, Shaheen Chess Club and Titas Club. -BSS











