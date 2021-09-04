

Pirates of Jamuna lifts champion trophy second time

It was the second consecutive title of the Jamuna boys.

In the match, Khalek of Padma Platoon scored a single goal to reduce the margin.

Ruhul Amin was adjudged the man of the final.

The Dakatiya Kings placed third following a 1-0 win over the Titas Vikings in a place decider at noon.

Before that, Jamuna boys had a 2-0 win over the Titas boys to secure the final while the Padma Platoon booked a 3(0)-2(0) win against the Dakatiya boys to set the final tussle with Jamuna.

The members of the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans, took part in the friendly football event splitting into four groups.

The groups were the Padma Platoon, the Pirate of Jamuna, the Titas Vikings and the Dakatiya Kings.

Hundreds of BFSF members and football fans participated in different events of the day-long programme. The main attraction of the festival was the football event. The festival wrapped up with a colourful closing and prize distribution.

The former captain and ace midfielder of Bangladesh National Football Team Mamunul Islam Mamun, the former captain of Bangladesh Women's National Football Team Mainu Marma and Dhaka Mariners Joint Secretary Zahid Hossain, BFSF President Kazi Shaheedul Alam and General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer handed over the trophies and crests among the winners.











