Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFSF Member's Football Festival

Pirates of Jamuna lifts champion trophy second time

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Sports Reporter

Pirates of Jamuna lifts champion trophy second time

Pirates of Jamuna lifts champion trophy second time

Riding on a hat-trick of striker Ruhul Amin, the Pirates of Jamuna became the champion of the BFSF Members' Football Festival 2021 beating Padma Platoon by 3-1 in the final match on Friday at the historic Paltan Ground, adjoining the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
It was the second consecutive title of the Jamuna boys.
In the match, Khalek of Padma Platoon scored a single goal to reduce the margin.
Ruhul Amin was adjudged the man of the final.
The Dakatiya Kings placed third following a 1-0 win over the Titas Vikings in a place decider at noon.
Before that, Jamuna boys had a 2-0 win over the Titas boys to secure the final while the Padma Platoon booked a 3(0)-2(0) win against the Dakatiya boys to set the final tussle with Jamuna.
The members of the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans, took part in the friendly football event splitting into four groups.
The groups were the Padma Platoon,  the Pirate of Jamuna, the Titas Vikings and the Dakatiya Kings.
Hundreds of BFSF members and football fans participated in different events of the day-long programme. The main attraction of the festival was the football event. The festival wrapped up with a colourful closing and prize distribution.
The former captain and ace midfielder of Bangladesh National Football Team Mamunul Islam Mamun, the former captain of Bangladesh Women's National Football Team Mainu Marma and Dhaka Mariners Joint Secretary Zahid Hossain, BFSF President Kazi Shaheedul Alam and General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer handed over the trophies and crests among the winners.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA pledges action after England players suffer racist abuse in Hungary
England crush Hungary in World Cup qualifying
Ronaldo to wear ManU’s No 7 shirt
No regrets for Afghanistan veteran after second Paralympics canoe gold
Djokovic energized by Laver link, Federer and Nadal feats
Argentina cruise against Venezuela as Brazil stay perfect
Bangladesh and New Zealand Match Moment
Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win 2 Paralympic medals


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft