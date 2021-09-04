Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pope, Bairstow answer England's prayers against India

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

England's Ollie Pope (L) and England's Jonny Bairstow (R) chat as they build a partnership for England during play on the second day of the fourth cricket Test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London on September 3, 2021. photo: AFP

England's Ollie Pope (L) and England's Jonny Bairstow (R) chat as they build a partnership for England during play on the second day of the fourth cricket Test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London on September 3, 2021. photo: AFP

LONDON, SEPT 3: Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow rescued England from a top-order collapse against India with an unbroken stand of 77 in the fourth Test at the Oval on Friday.
They came together when England were in deep trouble at 62-5 but at lunch on the second day the pair had moved the total on to 139-5 -- just 52 runs adrift of India's first-innings 191.
The recalled Pope, on his Surrey home ground, was 38 not out and Bairstow 34 not out.
The hosts resumed on 53-3 after fit-again India all-rounder Shardul Thakur had struck a 31-ball fifty -- the fastest in terms of balls faced in a Test in England.
That helped get the visitors near 200 after they had collapsed to 127-7, with paceman Chris Woakes taking 4-55 in his first Test in more than a year.  
England needed a significant innings from someone other than captain Joe Root after the world's top-ranked Test batsman, who has made three hundreds already this series, had been bowled by Yadav for 21 on Thursday.
It was not long, however before Yadav, brought back with Thakur after India dropped fellow pacemen Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, reduced England to 62-5.
Nightwatchman Craig Overton fell without adding to his overnight score of one when a flashing square cut was caught by India captain Virat Kohli at first slip.
Dawid Malan, fresh from his 70 on England recall in an innings win at Headingley last week, had added just five runs when the left-hander, squared up by Yadav, was well caught by a diving Rohit Sharma at second slip.
Bairstow had a nervous moment when, still on nought, India reviewed a not out lbw decision only for replays to indicate the ball would have missed leg stump.
He got off the mark when he drove an over-pitched Yadav ball through the vacant mid-off region for four.
Pope, recalled after wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler missed this match to attend the birth of his second child, has a superb record at the Oval.
After a skittish start he hit three fours in four balls off Thakur -- a classic on-drive followed by a clip through mid-on before a short delivery was pulled resoundingly through midwicket.
The runs were flowing during a spell of seven boundaries in two overs, with Bairstow hitting three successive Mohammed Siraj deliveries to the rope -- the best a cracking square-cut through point.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA pledges action after England players suffer racist abuse in Hungary
England crush Hungary in World Cup qualifying
Ronaldo to wear ManU’s No 7 shirt
No regrets for Afghanistan veteran after second Paralympics canoe gold
Djokovic energized by Laver link, Federer and Nadal feats
Argentina cruise against Venezuela as Brazil stay perfect
Bangladesh and New Zealand Match Moment
Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win 2 Paralympic medals


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft