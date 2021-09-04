B'baria move to semifinal in JFA U-14 Woman's Football

Brahmanbaria district as the first team moved to the semifinal from group A in the final round of JFA U-14 National Woman's Football Championship eliminating Mymensingh district by 3-1 goals held today at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.

In the day's match, Jasmine, Sadia and Puja scored one goal each in the 44th, 69th and 70+2nd minutes respectively for the winners' while Poli netted the lone goal for the lossers' in the 43rd minute of the match.

Earlier, Brahmanbaria district made a winning start in the competition as they edged past Panchagarh district by a solitary goal in their group A opening match.

In the day's second match, Cox's Bazar district split points with Panchagarh district when their match ended in a 2-2 goals draw.

In the proceeding, Thoyren struck twice in the 35+st and 70+5th minutes for Cox's Bazar while Nusrat and Taposhi netted one goal each for Panchagarh in the 35+3rd and 45th minutes respectively. -BSS























