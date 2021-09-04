Booters go through rigorous training in Bishkek

The national booters continued their rigorous training in Bishkek ahead of the first match against strong Palestine of the three-nation cup scheduled to be held on Sunday (Sept 5), according to a message received here today from Bangladesh Football Federation.

The national booters completed their two hours morning training session under the supervision of head coach Jamie Day who taught various tactics including passing, marking and set piece. Later the booters joined the gym and swimming session in the afternoon.

Ahead of the first match, the booters will take final preparation tomorrow (Saturday) when they will have their morning training session at Dolen Omuzakov Stadium and complete the gym and swimming session in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh national football team's forward Saad Uddin through a video message today said their preparation for the tri-nation matches is good and all players are well and fit so far. -BSS









