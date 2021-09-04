Lowest C-19 infection rates continue in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 3: The lowest figure of corona virus infection rate has been continued in recent days in Chattogram district. The infection rate of coronavirus in the district has come down to below 10 percent.

A total of 140 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the district. The infection rate is 9.71 percent.

This is the lowest infection rate in a single day in last three month.

The number of COVID-19 cases raised to 99,766 as 140 more people were reported Covid-19 positive after testing 1042 samples in the district.



