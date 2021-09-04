Video
Rezaul for developing diverse fish products

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Friday said it is necessary to create diverse fields of fisheries to make Bangladesh prosperous.  
"We want to develop diverse fish products. We have to work for the creation of multi-purpose use of fisheries resources. In many countries across the globe, various bakery products are being made from fish and aquatic resources. Chips, fish balls or other foods can be made from fish," he said.
The minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of National Fisheries Week-2021 at the conference room of the Fisheries Department at Matsya Bhaban in the capital as the chief guest.
The minister also called upon the private sector to come forward to set up industries for making fish-food ingredients imported from outside the country.
He also assured that the government would provide all necessary assistance, including tax exemption to this end.    -BSS


