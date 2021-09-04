Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

SWAC School appears blessings for children with autism

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Society of the Welfare of Autistic Children (SWAC) School has been a godsend for the children with autism as the specialised educational institution is providing lesson and training to individuals with neurological disorder to help them lead a happy life.    
Nisha Roy (pseudonym), a mother of an autistic child, and some other identical women established SWAC School at Baitul Aman Housing Society in city's Adabar in 2000 to assist children with autism in flourishing their talent and improving their living standard.     
After giving birth to a baby girl and finding her abnormal, Nisha decided to do something for such kind of children. From this thinking, the school in principle was established.
Nisha was married off to a small businessman in 1998 when she was only 17 years old. Just one year after their marriage, she became mother of a baby girl. But, during one and a half year, the couple understood that their child is not normal. Nisha's struggling life with her special baby then began.
She communicated with a doctor and could know that her baby is autistic. The doctor advised her on how to deal with such kind of baby.
Later, Nisha also acquainted with other women having autistic children, paving the way to take decision to open SWAC School.
Chairman of the school Subarna Chakma said the special children are given lesson on the basis of their age in the school while they are also provided with vocational training to make them self-reliant in future.
She said SWAC provides intensive individualized instruction to children with autism, targeting the broad range of their educational, behavioural, social, communicational, daily living, cognitive and motor dysfunctions that affect them.
Due to having sensitiveness in autistic children, particular care is provided to maintain a safe and healthy indoor environment, where students may function at their very best, she added.
Subarna said scientifically validated Latest Evidence Based Practices for autism such as Structured Teaching, DTT, Social Story, PECS, etc are used as teaching methodology in SWAC.
Sabina Hossain, secretary of SWAC said, "Special attention is given to the factors that motivate each individual to learn. Through the daily measurement of progress for achieving individual goals, teachers can track the student's progress".
Data analysis allows the team to make changes in each student's program to achieve maximum progress, she said.
She added: "Autism is not a curse. It's a neurological problem. They would be an asset for a society if they get proper care and facilities".
Sabina also urged the affluent persons to extend their cooperation in building such organizations for the special children.
The government is also taking different programmes for the autistic children, she said, adding, "We should extend our hand to the government."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alamgir Mohammad Mansur Alam calls on CCC Mayor
Lowest C-19 infection rates continue in Ctg
Rezaul for developing diverse fish products
SWAC School appears blessings for children with autism
Bodies of 2 motor workshop employees recovered
Hashem Foods Factory fire an act of ‘systematic killing’
66th board meeting of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute
Two Companyganj AL leaders get bail


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft