EU, AZ reach deal to end vaccine row

BRUSSELS, Sept 3: The European Union and UK-based drugs giant AstraZeneca settled their dispute over a shortfall in coronavirus vaccine supplies on Friday, agreeing an extended delivery schedule.The European Commission went to court after the firm failed to deliver all of a promised 300 million doses by June 2021, but AstraZeneca will now have until the end of March next year to make up the number.

The agreement ends the legal battle and AstraZeneca will not face any fines or penalty payments -- unless it falls short of its new target dates.

"I'm very pleased that we have been able to reach a common understanding which allows us to move forward and work in collaboration with the European Commission to help overcome the pandemic," said AstraZeneca's Ruud Dobber. -AFP









