23 Myanmar troops killed near China border

YANGON, Sept 3: Myanmar ethnic rebels have killed at least 23 government soldiers in days of fighting near the Chinese border, a spokesman for the group said Friday, in the latest clashes likely to worry powerful neighbour Beijing.The country has been in turmoil since a military coup in February, which sparked huge pro-democracy protests, a bloody crackdown and renewed fighting in ethnic border areas.

Clashes broke out in Mongko, Shan state, on August 28 when troops tried to seize a base from the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the group's spokesman and local media reports said.

"They came to take our base. They were hurt a lot as we were waiting at the top of the mountain and they were at the bottom. We shot them as they were coming," an MNDAA spokesman told AFP on condition of anonymity. -AFP



