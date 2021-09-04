Trudeau’s first polls debate a slugfest

MONTREAL, Sept 3: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out onto a debate stage Thursday with guns blazing, needing to turn around his Liberals' faltering re-election campaign.

The French-language dustup hosted by broadcaster TVA is the first of several leaders debates ahead of the September 20 ballot.

It saw the one-time golden boy of Canadian politics square off against his principal rival, rookie Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, whom he now trails in public opinion polls, as well as New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh and Yves-Francois Blanchet at the reins of the separatist Bloc Quebecois.

They sparred over mandatory Covid vaccines, child care, taxation and the economy, oil and climate change, gun violence, the #MeToo movement and racism. -AFP







