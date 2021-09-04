Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Japan’s struggling PM Suga steps down, sets stage for new leader

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

TOKYO, Sept 3: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he will not run in his ruling party's upcoming leadership vote, throwing open the race for the next premier of the world's third largest economy.
The shock decision after just a year in office comes with Suga's approval ratings at an all-time low over his government's pandemic response.
And it suggests a possible return to political turbulence for Japan, which regularly cycled through prime ministers before the lengthy tenure of Suga's predecessor Shinzo Abe.
"In one year since I became prime minister, I have poured all of my strength into dealing with the various problems facing the country, with anti-coronavirus measures at the forefront," Suga told reporters.
He said he realised that running for election and handling virus policies would require "enormous energy".
"I came to the realisation that I cannot do both. I had to choose one of them," he added.
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secretary general Toshihiro Nikai said he was "surprised" by Suga's decision not to stand in the September 29 leadership race.
"It's truly regrettable. He did his best," Nikai said.
Suga had dropped no hints of his plans to leave office before contesting his first general election, having replaced Abe who resigned for health reasons.
He had been widely expected to seek re-election as LDP leader, with most speculation surrounding only how soon after that he would call a general election.
The election must be called by late October and held by the following month. The LDP is expected to remain in power, though some members feared losing seats due to Suga's unpopularity.
His government's approval rating has nosedived to an all-time low of 31.8 percent, according to a poll by Kyodo news agency last month.
Suga's announcement cheered investors, whose hopes that a new leader could announce a stimulus package pushed the benchmark Nikkei index up more than two percent at the close.
The decision was also likely to be privately welcomed by some in the party, said Tomoaki Iwai, a professor of politics at Nihon University.
"For the LDP MPs it's a relief that they don't have to run in general elections under an unpopular prime minister," he told AFP.
Japan has recorded nearly 16,000 Covid-19 deaths overall and is struggling through a record fifth wave of cases, after a slow start to its vaccine rollout.
Much of the country is currently under virus restrictions targeting evening entertainment, and the measures have been in place in some areas for almost the entire year.
But they were unable to stop the latest surge driven by the more contagious Delta variant, even as vaccination has picked up pace with more than 47 percent of the population fully inoculated.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign News
EU, AZ reach deal to end vaccine row
23 Myanmar troops killed near China border
Trudeau’s first polls debate a slugfest
Japan’s struggling PM Suga steps down, sets stage for new leader
45 dead as flash floods hit US northeast
EU eyes to set up regional political platform
IS-inspired attacker shot dead after NZ supermarket knife rampage


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft