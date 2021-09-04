EU eyes to set up regional political platform

LJUBLJANA, Sept 3: The EU is also looking to bolster coordination with Afghanistan's neighbours as it looks to stave off a large-scale flow of migrants from the country to Europe as The bloc fears the absence of diplomats leaves the field open to countries such as Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar, which are keeping their embassies open.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would look to set up a "regional political platform" with the countries around Afghanistan to help stabilise the situation. "This political platform will consider, among other issues, the management of population flows from Afghanistan; the prevention of the spread of terrorism; the fight against organised crime, including drug trafficking and human smuggling," he said.

EU countries on Friday laid out their conditions for stepping up engagement with the Taliban, agreeing to establish a joint Kabul civilian presence to help departures if security allows. Borrell said EU countries agreed to establish a joint presence in Kabul, if security allows, to deal with the Taliban and ensure the departure of Afghans the bloc had been unable to get out of the country.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman said Friday that China has promised to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and to increase humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged country. Abdul Salam Hanafi, a member of the Islamist group's political office in Doha, Qatar, "held a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China," spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted.

Beijing said its embassy in Afghanistan is "an important channel for exchanges between the two countries" and is "in normal operation." "We hope the Taliban will establish an open and inclusive political structure, pursue moderate and stable domestic and foreign policy and make a clean break with all terrorist groups," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Separately, fighting between the Taliban fighters and resistance forces has intensified in the northern province of Panjshir, as the Afghan group battles to take control of the country's last rebel stronghold.

Residents in nearby areas of neighbouring Parwan province say it has been four days that their lives have been disrupted by the intensified battles between the Taliban and forces being commanded by Ahmad Massoud, the son of slain commander, Ahmad Shah Massoud.

The Taliban leaders say attempts for a negotiated settlement have failed as the group prepares to announce the formation of a new government weeks after they captured power. Increased fighting, residents say, has forced at least 400 families to flee from the villages along the road that would normally lead to Panjshir's calm, green valleys - about 125km (78 miles) north of the capital, Kabul.

Some residents said in the days leading to the August 15 fall of Kabul, they saw former Afghan National Army soldiers from the provinces of Kunduz, Baghlan, Kapisa, Parwan and Takhar heading towards Panjshir after those provinces fell.

The residents said those soldiers were transporting military vehicles and equipment with them, but with little information coming in and out of Panjshir, it is difficult to verify those claims or to know how much of them have been used in recent days. -AFP









