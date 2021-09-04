Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

IS-inspired attacker shot dead after NZ supermarket knife rampage

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

WELLINGTON, Sept 3: An Islamic State-inspired attacker injured six people in a New Zealand supermarket knife rampage Friday, before being shot dead by undercover police officers who had him under round-the-clock surveillance.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "gutted" the man, a Sri Lankan national, had managed to carry out his "hateful" assault even though he was on a terror watchlist. She said the man, who arrived in New Zealand in 2011, entered a shopping mall in suburban Auckland and seized a knife from a display before going on a stabbing spree.
Six people were wounded, three critically, in the 60 seconds before surveillance officers opened fire.  Terrified shoppers fled for the exits and video footage shot by bystanders showed men running toward the incident before a barrage of shots rang out.
The attack has stirred painful memories of the Christchurch mosques shootings in March 2019, New Zealand's worst terror atrocity, when a white supremacist gunman murdered 51 Muslim worshippers and severely wounded another 40.
"What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was wrong," Ardern said after the latest attack. "It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity. He alone carries the responsibility for these acts."
Asked about the man's motivations, she said "it was a violent ideology and ISIS-inspired", using an acronym for the Islamic State jihadist group. Ardern said she was limited in what she could publicly reveal about the attacker because he had been before the courts previously and was the subject of court suppression orders.
But New Zealand media reported the man was a 32-year-old who prosecutors last year accused of plotting a "lone wolf" terror attack using knives. The case failed after a judge ruled that planning a terror attack was not in itself an offence under existing laws.
The man was instead found guilty on lesser charges of possessing propaganda supporting Islamic State and sentenced to 12 months' supervision. Ardern said authorities had to release the man because there was no legal reason to keep him in custody.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign News
EU, AZ reach deal to end vaccine row
23 Myanmar troops killed near China border
Trudeau’s first polls debate a slugfest
Japan’s struggling PM Suga steps down, sets stage for new leader
45 dead as flash floods hit US northeast
EU eyes to set up regional political platform
IS-inspired attacker shot dead after NZ supermarket knife rampage


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft