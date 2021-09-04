IS-inspired attacker shot dead after NZ supermarket knife rampage

WELLINGTON, Sept 3: An Islamic State-inspired attacker injured six people in a New Zealand supermarket knife rampage Friday, before being shot dead by undercover police officers who had him under round-the-clock surveillance.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "gutted" the man, a Sri Lankan national, had managed to carry out his "hateful" assault even though he was on a terror watchlist. She said the man, who arrived in New Zealand in 2011, entered a shopping mall in suburban Auckland and seized a knife from a display before going on a stabbing spree.

Six people were wounded, three critically, in the 60 seconds before surveillance officers opened fire. Terrified shoppers fled for the exits and video footage shot by bystanders showed men running toward the incident before a barrage of shots rang out.

The attack has stirred painful memories of the Christchurch mosques shootings in March 2019, New Zealand's worst terror atrocity, when a white supremacist gunman murdered 51 Muslim worshippers and severely wounded another 40.

"What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was wrong," Ardern said after the latest attack. "It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity. He alone carries the responsibility for these acts."

Asked about the man's motivations, she said "it was a violent ideology and ISIS-inspired", using an acronym for the Islamic State jihadist group. Ardern said she was limited in what she could publicly reveal about the attacker because he had been before the courts previously and was the subject of court suppression orders.

But New Zealand media reported the man was a 32-year-old who prosecutors last year accused of plotting a "lone wolf" terror attack using knives. The case failed after a judge ruled that planning a terror attack was not in itself an offence under existing laws.

The man was instead found guilty on lesser charges of possessing propaganda supporting Islamic State and sentenced to 12 months' supervision. Ardern said authorities had to release the man because there was no legal reason to keep him in custody. -AFP


















