Biden’s approval rating at all-time low after Afghan pull out: Poll

WASHINGTON, Sept 3: Joe Biden's approval rating as president of the United States is at an all-time low after the chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan amid a lightning-fast Taliban offensive last month that won the insurgents control of the state machinery in the war-torn country.

According to a new Marist National Poll with NPR and PBS Newshour, US President Joe Biden's approval rating has fallen to a new low of 43 per cent, the lowest since he took office. The majority of Americans disapprove of the way Biden handles foreign policy, while a large section of the populace has also termed the United States' role in Afghanistan a "failure".

While Joe Biden's approval rating as the US president is currently at 43 per cent, about 56 per cent of Americans disapprove of his handling of foreign policy. Around 61 per cent of the populace is against the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the data published by Marist Poll reveals. Although Americans are not sure about what exactly should have happened in Afghanistan, a large majority (around 71 per cent) say that United States' role was a "failure", the poll said.

The 71 per cent of Americans who said so include 73 per cent of Republicans but also 66 per cent of Democrats, a large majority, hinting at a major dissent among Biden's own party colleagues. This section also includes around 75 per cent of independent politicians.

A large majority of Americans or 61 per cent, however, seem to think Afghanistan "must determine its future without US involvement," while 29 per cent of the populace believe that it is the United States' "duty" to stay involved with the war-torn nation's affairs. -AP











