13 people nabbed with drugs in four districts

A total of 13 people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Bhola, Rajshahi, Natore and Noakhali, in four days.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Five people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in Lalmohan Upazila of the district in two days.

Police, in a drive, arrested three people along with 13kg of hemp in Lalmohan Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

The arrested persons are: Ripon, 25, Ilias, 23, and Alauddin, 30. All of them are residents of Rahimpur Village under Charbhuta Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Maksudur said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mangalshikder Launch Ghat area under Dhaligouranagar Union at dawn, and arrested them with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.

Earlier, police arrested two people along with 10 yaba tablets in the upazila on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Md Rafiq, 25, and Md Mamun, 24.

The OC said a team of police conducted a drive in Purba Kachuakhali Government Primary School area under Pashchim Char Umed Union in the upazila in the afternoon and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Lalmohan PS in this connection, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 600 grams of heroin in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The arrested person is Rabiul Islam, 38, son of late Manik Molla, a resident of Durgapur Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Dhuril Ghat area at around 2.30pm, and arrested Rabiul with the hemp worth about Tk 60 lakh.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Mohanpur PS in this connection.

NATORE: Eight people were arrested by members of RAB camp in the district on charge of drug-taking from Baburpukurpar in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Arrestees were Manik Biswas, 38, of Uttar Chakirpar area in Natore town, Komol Kumer Das, 33, and Raju Ahmed, 47, of Ckakrampur area, Ariful, 42, of Upper bazar area, Sultan Ahmed, 50, of South Patuapara, Abdul Jalil, 32, of Chandpur, Zahid Hasan Tuku, 32, of Ekdala, and Md Gaji, 38, of the same area.

A RAB's press release confirmed the information.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 120 yaba tablets in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Abdul Al Noman Selim, 25, son of Siraj Mia, a resident of Shayestanagar Village under Kabilpur Union in the upazila.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shayestanagar area at night and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Senbag PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday noon.

District DB Police OC Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.

