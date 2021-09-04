Farmers fetch profit from farming red spinach in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 3: Red spinach farming is making expansion in the district. Growers are getting expected profits. Co-farming with red spinach is also going on.

It requires 25 to 30 days to grow red spinach.

A recent visit to Nohatapar area of the district found farmers and labourers passing busy time in rearing red and green spinach fields.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some of them said, many growers have become benefitted by cultivating different vegetables with red spinach; many people are working there as employees to earn livelihood; and marginal family members are working as labourers.

Farmer Riaz Uddin has cultivated red spinach on one bigha of land at Tk 12,000 to 13,000.

Another Ashraf Ali said, not only red spinach but also other types of vegetables can be cultivated within a short time; a sound drainage system makes red spinach farming easier and less costly.

According to sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE),red spinach farming has made many farmers self-reliant; it can be harvested eight times in a year; that's why growers are getting benefited by farming red spinach.















