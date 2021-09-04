Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers fetch profit from farming red spinach in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Sept 3: Red spinach farming is making expansion in the district. Growers are getting expected profits. Co-farming with red spinach is also going on.
It requires 25 to 30 days to grow red spinach.
A recent visit to Nohatapar area of the district found  farmers and labourers passing busy time in rearing  red and green spinach fields.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some of them said, many growers have become benefitted by cultivating different vegetables with red spinach; many people are working there as employees to earn livelihood; and marginal family members are working as labourers.
Farmer Riaz Uddin has cultivated red spinach on one bigha of land at Tk 12,000 to 13,000.
Another Ashraf Ali said, not only red spinach but also other types of vegetables can be cultivated within a short time; a sound drainage system makes red spinach farming easier and less costly.
According to sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE),red spinach farming has made many farmers self-reliant; it can be harvested eight times in a year; that's why growers are getting benefited by farming red spinach.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National Fisheries Week-2021
13 people nabbed with drugs in four districts
Farmers fetch profit from farming red spinach in Rajshahi
New body of Feni Central Leo Club formed
Three murdered in three dists
Housewife kills self at Gafargaon
Two minors drown in Natore
Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft