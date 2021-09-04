New body of Feni Central Leo Club formed

FENI, Sept 3: Charter Committee (2021-2022) of Feni Central Leo Club, a youth organisation of Lions Club of Feni, was announced on Thursday.

The new committee was announced at a function held in Feni Lions Club in the evening.

Leo Rahat Ahmed and Leo Alamgir Hossain Fahad have been made President and Secretary respectively.

It is included in Lions Club International District 315B2.

Leo Md Harun and Leo Fahim Morshed have got responsibilities as first vice-president and second vice-president respectively. Leo Sadia Sultana has been made treasurer.

Mahinur Jahan Labonim, former president of Lions Club of Feni Orchid and Sponsor Lion of Lions Club of Feni Central will play role as adviser.