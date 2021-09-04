Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three murdered in three dists

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor girl have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Feni, Laxmipur and Madaripur, in two days.
FENI: A man was stabbed to death by his cousin brother in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 25, a resident of Manda Upazila of Naogaon. He lived in a rented house at a colony in Ward No. 13 Luddar Par area under Feni Munisipality.
Police and local sources said Diamond, cousin brother of the deceased, had a love affair with a girl from Hindu Community. Al Amin bad mouthed the girl over mobile phone some days back.
Later, the girl committed suicide.
Following this, Diamond attacked on Al Amin at around 3am and stabbed him out of anger, leaving him dead on the spot.
Diamond's ender brother Tofazzal Hossain also received injuries as he tried to save Al Amin at that time.
Injured Tofazzan was taken to Feni General Hospital first and later, shifted to a hospital in Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Feni Model Police Station (PS) Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A minor girl was murdered in Raipur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Bobita, 10, was the daughter of Nirmal Saha of Sagardi area under Bamani Union in the upazila. She was a second grader at Sagardi Government Primary School.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Tofazzal Hossain said one Emran and his wife Ruma allegedly killed the child out of greed of a gold ring Bobita was wearing.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested the couple in this connection, the UP chairman added.
Raipur PS OC Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
 MADARIPUR: A man was killed by his younger brother in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Falan Bepari, a resident of Sahebrampur area in the upazila.
Police sources said Kalam Bepari engaged in an altercation with his elder brother Falan Bepari over money in the morning.
Kalam hit his brother with a stick at one stage of the altercation, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Falan was taken to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National Fisheries Week-2021
13 people nabbed with drugs in four districts
Farmers fetch profit from farming red spinach in Rajshahi
New body of Feni Central Leo Club formed
Three murdered in three dists
Housewife kills self at Gafargaon
Two minors drown in Natore
Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]observerbd.com, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft