Three murdered in three dists

Three people including a minor girl have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Feni, Laxmipur and Madaripur, in two days.

FENI: A man was stabbed to death by his cousin brother in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 25, a resident of Manda Upazila of Naogaon. He lived in a rented house at a colony in Ward No. 13 Luddar Par area under Feni Munisipality.

Police and local sources said Diamond, cousin brother of the deceased, had a love affair with a girl from Hindu Community. Al Amin bad mouthed the girl over mobile phone some days back.

Later, the girl committed suicide.

Following this, Diamond attacked on Al Amin at around 3am and stabbed him out of anger, leaving him dead on the spot.

Diamond's ender brother Tofazzal Hossain also received injuries as he tried to save Al Amin at that time.

Injured Tofazzan was taken to Feni General Hospital first and later, shifted to a hospital in Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Feni Model Police Station (PS) Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A minor girl was murdered in Raipur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Bobita, 10, was the daughter of Nirmal Saha of Sagardi area under Bamani Union in the upazila. She was a second grader at Sagardi Government Primary School.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Tofazzal Hossain said one Emran and his wife Ruma allegedly killed the child out of greed of a gold ring Bobita was wearing.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested the couple in this connection, the UP chairman added.

Raipur PS OC Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

MADARIPUR: A man was killed by his younger brother in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Falan Bepari, a resident of Sahebrampur area in the upazila.

Police sources said Kalam Bepari engaged in an altercation with his elder brother Falan Bepari over money in the morning.

Kalam hit his brother with a stick at one stage of the altercation, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Falan was taken to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries.





