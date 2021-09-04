Housewife kills self at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Sept 3: A housewife killed self by hanging from ceiling in her father's house in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Lipi Aktar, 40, was identified as wife of Md Mojibur Rahman of Abdullah Bazar area under Barobaria Union of the upazila.

According to sources, Lipi Akhter went to her father Azimuddin Munshi's house. In the morning, relatives called her and without getting any response they broke down the door. Later relatives and locals came and informed the police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy report.

Gafargaon Police Station's (PS) Officer-In-Charge (OC) Anukul Sorkar said, an unnatural death case has been lodged with Gafargaon PS in this connection.











