Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:49 PM
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Natore

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Sept 3: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Lalpur and Baraigram upazilas of the district on Thursday.
A minor boy drowned in the Padma River in Lalpur Upazila on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sohag, 6, son of Masud Rana, a resident of Mominpur Village under Sadar Union in the Upazila.
Lalpur Sadar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Abu Bakkar Siddique said Sohag fell in the river nearby the house in the afternoon while he along with his friends was playing beside it.
Later, locals recovered his body from the river, the UP chairman added.
On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abir Hossain, 8, son of Raihan Ali, a resident of Jamaidigha Village under Nagar Union in the upazila.
Nagar UP Chairman Nilufar Yasmin said Abir was an epilepsy patient.
However, he fell in a ditch in the area in the morning accidentally.
Later, locals rescued him from the ditch and took to a local doctor, where he was declared dead, the UP chairman added.


