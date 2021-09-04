Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Five people have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Barishal, Pabna and Dinajpur, in two days.

BARISHAL: A van-puller was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sayed Hawlader, 38, son of Abu Bakar Hawlader, a resident of Hastikunda Village in Wazirpur Upazila of the district.

Gournadi Highway Police Station (PS) Sergeant Mahbubur Rahman said a truck hit a van in Boro Kosba area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 8:45pm, leaving the van-puller dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the sergeant added.

PABNA: Three motorcyclists were killed as a microbus hit their vehicle in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Two of the deceased were identified as Ibrahim, 25, son of Lalon, and Md Joy, 26, son of Jahurul, residents of Rooppur area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi PS Asaduzzaman Asad said a microbus smashed a motorcycle in Joynagar area at around 8:30pm, leaving two bikers dead on the spot and another injured.

The injured was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shuvo, 26, son of Sarfaraz Hossain, a resident of Theot Village under Durgadah Union in Joypurhat District.

Birampur PS OC Suman Kumar Mohanta said Shuvo was going to Joypurhat from Fulbari Upazila in Dinajpur at night riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, a pickup van hit the motorcycle in Begum Mor area of the upazila at around 8:30pm, leaving Shuvo seriously injured.

He was rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the OC added.











