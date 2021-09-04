Video
River erosion severe in Gaibandha, Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Rajshahi WDB dumped 11,284 sand-filled bags in the Padma River on Thursday to protect Kalidaskhali Village from the erosion. photo: observer

Several unions in Fulchhari Upazila of Gaibandha and Padma char areas in Rajshahi are facing severe river erosion and flood during the last few days.
GAIBANDHA: Fulchhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abu Raihan Dolon on Friday said the people of a number of unions under Fulchhari Upazila in the district have been facing flood and river erosion together for couple of weeks creating untold sufferings to the victims.
UNO Abu Rayhan Dolon said it to this correspondent over mobile phone in the morning while he was updating flood situation  in the upazila.
UNO Dolon said most of the people of the upazila experience devastating flood every year with the rise of water level of the River Brahmaputra but this year the people of the upazila have been facing river erosion freshly in addition to flood.  
In a word, an additional disaster has been added to the fleet of natural calamity- flood this year, he added.
The people of the upazila faced river erosion in other time not in the time of flood, he said adding that the people of the upazila are facing flood and erosion together at a time this year making them worried about their existence in the areas.
In reply, the UNO said Erendabari, Fazlupur, Fulchhari, and Gozaria unions of the upazila have been flooded as a result the people of the unions have also been marooned.
Apart from it, the eastern sides of Urya and Kanchipara unions attached to the river have also been flooded, he termed.
In addition to flood, the erosion by the river has also been intensified at the unions this time, he mentioned.
Shifting to safer places has become a new challenge to the river eroded people of the unions during the on-going flood, he continued.
Aftab Hossain, a journalist and also an inhabitant of Fazlupur union said, the people of the unions did not face flood and erosion at a time earlier. This year they are facing two natural calamities- flood and erosion together, he mentioned.
To mitigate their sufferings caused by flood and erosion, the district administration sanctioned 20 metric tonnes of rice and Tk 2 lakh for the victims of the unions.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Water Development Board (WDB) has been trying to protect Chakrajapur Union Parishad (UP) office and Kalidaskhali Village in the middle of Padma Char from river erosion for the last 10 days by throwing geo-bags. As of Thursday, 11,284 sand-filled bags have been dumped.
According to eyewitnesses, the intensity of erosion is increasing in Kalidaskhali Village as the water level in the Padma River has increase for the second time.
The Water Development Board has been trying to protect the UP office and the village by throwing geo- bags in an area of 200 metres from August 21. Panic has gripped the residents of the village due to the river erosion.
Divisional Deputy Engineer of WDB Sarwar-e-Jahan inspected the affected area.


