Minor girl dies unnaturally at Bhaluka

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Sept 3: A minor girl died unnaturally in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Afifa, 6, was the daughter of Wahidul Islam of Dakshin Sell Kathi Village in Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur. The child along with her parents lived in a rented house in Mallickbari Village of Bhaluka Upazila. She was a first grader at Mallickbari Government Primary School.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Afifa got strangled with the rope of a cradle in the house accidentally while her family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members took her to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.











