Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:49 PM
Advance Search
Home Countryside

Growers benefit from off-season cabbage in Meherpur

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondent

A cabbage field in Meherpur. photo: observer

MEHERPUR, Sept 3:  As a flood-free district, many people in the district are interested in vegetable cultivation.
Once farming families of Meherpur were used to borrow money to  maintain families. But vegetable cultivation has reduced hardship in their lives.
Now they are also playing a special role in economic development of the country, other than alleviating poverty. In a short span of time, bumper crop yields have revived the rural economy.
Cabbage and other vegetables are being cultivated in most of the villages in the district. Cabbage usually grows well in winter season. During the winter season, advance and late varieties are cultivated in phases. Cabbage is cultivated in summer and winter. Due to the unseasonal harvest of seasonal cabbage, the market price is higher.
Shafiqul Islam, a farmer of Sadar Upazila, said, "This time I have cultivated Tropkisan variety of summer cabbage in two bighas of land." According to him, advance farming costs a lot; it costs Tk 30,000 to 35,000 per bigha; if there is no excessive rain and no pest attack, then the market price will be better; per bigha cabbage can be sold  at Tk 80,000 to 90,000; after lifting the advance cabbage, and winter vegetables can be grown in the same land.
Milon Rahman, a vegetable farmer from Saharbati Village in Gangni Upazila, said, he has been getting good profit by selling vegetables every year. "With that money I have cultivated advance cabbage and cauliflower again. The profit is doubled compared to the cost. But the price of vegetables falls in full season."
Sadar Upazila Agricultural Officer Nasrin Sultana said, in the last season cauliflower was cultivated in 50 hectares (ha) and cabbage in 60 ha in the upazila; this year's target is expected to be about 70 ha  of cabbage cultivation. She added, cabbage will be cultivated in advance from July to August; with proper care, it is possible to produce 20/25 tonnes of cauliflower and cabbage per hectare.
Swapan Kumar Khan, deputy director of the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension) said, many people in Meherpur are  interested to grow vegetables as the cost of food grains and paddy production increased. Farmers cultivate different vegetables in the district for almost the whole year. Due to favourable weather and proper monitoring by agriculture department, the cultivation of vegetables in the region has been getting better for the last few years. Growers are getting fair profits. "I hope to cultivate cabbage in about 300 ha this year," he added.


