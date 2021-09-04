Video
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:48 PM
Home Countryside

19 shops burnt in two districts

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

At least 19 shops have been burnt in two districts- Cumilla and Pirojpur, on Wednesday.
CUMILLA: At least 14 shops were gutted after a fire broke out at Hesakhal Bazar under Nangalkot Upazila in the district on  Wednesday midnight.
Hesakhal Union Parishad Chairman Jalal Ahmed Bhuiyan said the fire originated at a shop around 12am and spread out to adjacent shops.
Firefighters from Laksam Fire Service and Civil Defense Station reached the spot within an hour but 14 shops had been gutted by then.
Md Shahadat Hossain, station officer of Laksam Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit but certain reason could be told after in-depth investigation.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Five shops have been gutted after fire broke out at Sadnarhat Hadis Super Market under Bhandaria Upazila in the  district on Wednesday.
Locals said the fire originated at a shop around 3 am and spread to adjacent shops.
Local people had doused the blaze before the fire-fighting unit from Bhandaria Fire Service reached the spot.
Traders claimed that the damage from the fire is estimated to be around Tk 15 lakh.
Bhandaria Fire Station official Firoz Alam said local had doused the fire before fire-fighting team reached the spot.


