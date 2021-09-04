Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two dists

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Our Correspondents

Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Barishal, on Wednesday.
BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Shamima Khatun, 23, was the wife of Ekramul Haque, a resident of Guabari Village.
Police sources said Shamima Khatun got married with Ekramul Haque six years back. Shamima had been tortured in various ways by her husband and in-laws since the      marriage.
However, the deceased's daughter spotted the body of Shamima hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at night.
Hearing her scream, neighbours rushed in and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday morning and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's husband claimed that Shamima committed suicide.
However, he does not know the reason behind her committing         suicide.
On the other hand, the deceased's uncle Rustam Ali alleged that his niece was often physically and mentally abused by her husband and in-laws for dowry.
He lodged a case with Bagmara Police Station (PS) accusing four people in this connection.
Following this, police arrested three people including the housewife's husband.
Officer-in-charge of Bagmara PS Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the        incident.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a man in Agailjhara Upazila of the district at dawn on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Swarjit Roy, 40, son of late Lal Mohan Roy, a resident of Somairpar Village under Bagdha Union in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Swarjit went out of the house for catching fishes at dawn.
Later, locals spotted his body at a cropland in the area and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.


