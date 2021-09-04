Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in two districts

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Our Correspondents

A couple and a man were electrocuted in Khulna and Manikganj on Wednesday and Thursday.
KHULNA: A couple was electrocuted to death in their rented house in the South Tutpara area of the city on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Khan Mohammad Shaon, 35, and his wife Jannat Begum, 26, of the area. They are survived by their four-year-old daughter.
Around 11:30am, local people spotted the couple holding an iron rod in the balcony of their house and immediately informed the police. Later, firemen recovered the bodies.
Police and fire-fighters suspect that the couple died after coming in contact with a live electric wire in the balcony during a quarrel.
MANIKGANJ: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Abdul Alim, 30, son of late Asak Ali Master, was a resident of Pashchim Hasli Village under Putail Union in the upazila.
Putail Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdul Barek Bacchu said Ali came in contact with live electricity while he was working at the machine room in his cropland nearby the house at noon, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National Fisheries Week-2021
13 people nabbed with drugs in four districts
Farmers fetch profit from farming red spinach in Rajshahi
New body of Feni Central Leo Club formed
Three murdered in three dists
Housewife kills self at Gafargaon
Two minors drown in Natore
Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft