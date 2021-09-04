Three electrocuted in two districts

A couple and a man were electrocuted in Khulna and Manikganj on Wednesday and Thursday.

KHULNA: A couple was electrocuted to death in their rented house in the South Tutpara area of the city on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Khan Mohammad Shaon, 35, and his wife Jannat Begum, 26, of the area. They are survived by their four-year-old daughter.

Around 11:30am, local people spotted the couple holding an iron rod in the balcony of their house and immediately informed the police. Later, firemen recovered the bodies.

Police and fire-fighters suspect that the couple died after coming in contact with a live electric wire in the balcony during a quarrel.

MANIKGANJ: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Abdul Alim, 30, son of late Asak Ali Master, was a resident of Pashchim Hasli Village under Putail Union in the upazila.

Putail Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdul Barek Bacchu said Ali came in contact with live electricity while he was working at the machine room in his cropland nearby the house at noon, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.










