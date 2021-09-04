Covid-19: 15 more people die, 137 more infected in eight districts

A total of 15 more people died of and 137 more have been infected with the coronavirus in eight districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi and Bogura districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 12 people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

Five people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said three people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj each, and one from Naogaon districts.

Some 140 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 418 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, seven people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdanim confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said two people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, two from Kushtia, and one from Natore and Naogaon districts each.

Some 145 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 418 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: One more person died of and 49 more people have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in two days.

Some 24 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 21,067 here.

No fatality cases were reported in the district in the last 24 hours.

A total of 665 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information at 12pm on Friday.

He said a total of 225 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 24 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 10 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 22 are in Sadar, and one in Gabtali and Shibganj upazilas each.

A total of 1,11,479 samples were tested for the virus in the district.

However, some 43 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,312 in the district.

Currently, some 75 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 51 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 19 at TMSS Hospital and two others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

On the other hand, one more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Tayez Uddin, 100, a resident of Sadar Upazila.

He tested positive for the virus.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 665 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 25 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 21,043 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura CS office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information at 12pm on Thursday.

He said a total of 318 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 25 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 7.80 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 13 are in Sadar, five in Shajahanpur, three in Gabtali, and two in Nandigram and Adamdighi upazilas each.

A total of 1,11,254 samples have, so far, been tested for the virus in the district.

However, some 58 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,269 in the district.

Currently, some 75 patients are undergoing treatment at SZRMCH, 55 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 21 at TMSS Hospital and three others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

BARISHAL: Two more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

Of the deceased, one was from Bakerganj Upazila of Barishal and another from Patharghata Upazila of Barguna District.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 658 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 221 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 87 in Bhola, 105 in Patuakhali, 93 in Barguna, 83 in Pirojpur and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 88 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 43,989 in the district.

The infection rate of the virus cases is 22.15 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 28 are in Barishal including 12 in the city, 22 in Bhola, 15 in Patuakhali, 11 in Barguna and Jhalokati each, and one in Pirojpur districts.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 17,910 in Barishal including 10,247 in the city, 6,533 in Bhola, 6,085 in Patuakhali, 3,739 in Barguna, 5,165 in Pirojpur and 4,547 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 345 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 39,440 in the division with the recovery rate of 89.68 per cent.











