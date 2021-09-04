Video
Water-Level Increase In The Kaptai Lake

Karnaphuli plant producing 157 MW electricity per day

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Our Correspondent

The Kaptai Dam. photo: observer

RANGAMATI, Sept 3: Due to heavy rainfall recently, water level in the Kaptai Lake in the district has increased.
At present, there has been around 101 mean sea level (MSL) in the lake. With the lake-water-level going up, the electricity production has also risen. The sky over the lake is remaining cloudy for most of the time   of the day. Karnaphuli Hydropower Station authorities said, more rainfall is likely soon; the more will be rainfall, the more will be water-rise in the lake; and with this, the electricity production will continue to increase.
They further said, with the water-level swelling, four generators of the total five are now producing electricity; on an average, each generator is producing 39.25  mega watt (MW) electricity per day. A total of 157 MW electricity is being produced daily; and the total electricity is being transmitted to the national grid.
The water-level in the lake got declined due to lack of rainfall in the early the rainy season. So power production could not be possible for a time being. Now it is raining frequently, pushing up the lake-water,  and the power production has been resumed.
The no.-2 generator of the power plant is closed for maintenance. Its repairing will be completed within one week. With re-running of the generator, the power production will increase further.
Manager of the power plant Engineer ATM Abduzzaher confirmed the water-level rise-up in the lake. He said, moderate rain is helping in swelling the lake-water day by day.
With all the five generators in operation, the electricity production will go up. The produced electricity is being transmitted to the national grid, he maintained.


