Metro rail: The iconic mode of communication

Dear Sir



The long-awaited development project Metro rail's practical visibility reflects the country's special ability in internal travel and communication. Metro rail has undoubtedly achieved a milestone for the country in the metropolitan-centric public transport index. It is expected that Metro rail will play a pioneering role in creating a unique history of passenger welfare by safe-reaching to the destination at the expected speed while saving the working hours of millions of city-dwellers.



It is a fact that in any development project in the country, the estimated amount of money and the projected time, by and large, escalate. Hopefully, Metro will remain out of the described reality. And, since this railway route is mainly north-south facing, therefore, special plans have to be taken to bring east-west passengers to the metro rail communication facility. Beyond the under-construction phases and current stage of the test run, let Metrorail be a peaceful and casual journey for the commuters inside Dhaka soon.



Under these circumstances, the east-west connectivity of the Dhaka city should get priority once the current project is completed. Our expectation is that the project will reduce sufferings of the city dwellers and brings comfort to them.



Md Wares Ali Khan

Rangpur

