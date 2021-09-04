Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?



Farhadur Reza



With its strong, growing, and diversifying economy, global investors are expressing strong optimism about prospects in Bangladesh for appropriate investments. In the first quarter of 2019, Bangladesh's was the world's seventh fastest growing economy with a rate of 8.3% real GDP annual growth and more than 15 million people moved out from poverty since 1992.



Regionally, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar, more than 1.6 billion people have experienced substantial economic growth over last one decade. But majority of the population lives on less than US$ 1.25 per day along with lack of access to essential services such as social, health, financial and infrastructure. The opportunity for impact through the deployment of capital into various organisations, to increase income and create employment is huge. A planned intervention to support impact investment in this region may complement not only the dream for Bangladesh to become a middle-income country but also to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by reducing poverty.



In addition to the GIIN definition for impact investments, when any investment is being routed through any impact fund registered under the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the definition recommended by the BSEC is: "Impact investments are investments made with the intention to generate positive, measurable social and/or environmental impact alongside a financial return."



To allow impact investment suppressing the COVID-19 challenges, we needed a supportive ecosystem in Bangladesh, which is being built over last four years by:

* the Alternative Investment Rules 2015 launched by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC);

* the Bangladesh Bank circular in 2019, linking Impact Investment with Green Finance and tax incentives from the Board of Revenue;

* establishing the National Advisory Board (NAB) for Impact Investment in Bangladesh;

* Bangladesh becoming the 19th member country of the Global Steering Group (GSG) for Impact Investment;

* NAB completing the Policy Landscape Analysis for Impact Investing in Bangladesh study in 2020 and initiating the Bangladesh Impact Investment Strategy and Action Plan (BIISAP) in 2021;

* bringing lead corporate sector on board as partner; and

* active support from organisations like ERD, Bangladesh Bank, BSEC, BIDA, PPP, Women Chamber of Commerce, UNDP, UNESCAP, SDC, British Council, ADB, IFC,JICA, Save the Children, Dhaka University, Legal Circle and Institute of Architects Bangladesh.



The growth of impact investment in such a supportive ecosystem is the best investment instrument to work as the 'antidote' against the negative impacts of the COVID-19.The key ingredients required to prepare such 'antidote' revealed by the Build Bangladesh research and applied projects are:

* Intergenerational wellbeing (sharing and caring literacy)

* Financial, Environmental and Health literacy (gender Lens, climate change and inclusiveness are considered horizontally across these ingredient)

* Skills development and capacity building (considering the IR4.0)

* Impact entrepreneurships (in all issues and need-based sectors)

* Housing and infrastructure (targeting lower/middle income households)

* Reciprocal agreements between developed and developing countries.



With enabling ecosystem and ingredients, few private sectors have already delivered projects and programmes at the grass root level across Bangladesh, which revealed the effectiveness of impact investment as an effective tool, for a COVID-19 impacted Bangladesh. The data to date is demonstrating very positive outcomes, reconfirming the proposed pathway and will help us to refine our way forward constantly. It is now time for reinforcing impact investments in Bangladesh through ongoing/new instruments like the Impact Entrepreneurs Incubator/Accelerator Programme (ygap Bangladesh), Outcomes Based Funding (e.g. Social Impact Bond and Development Impact Bond), Micro Impact Investment (MI2), Impact Based Open Ended Mutual Funds, initiatives like Binyog Briddhi to prepare the next generation investors and investees with enough outcome focused power to cope with the COVID-19 impacts and any such future disaster.



However, as immediate measures to face the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19, it is worth outlining an achievable model. This model includes three distinct phases of investment (or funding) which are needed to address our local crisis. The three phases are: Response, Recovery and Resilience.



Phase 1: Response

Once we win the 'health crisis' battles with the front-line fighters like our health industry/professionals, we will need a new set of front-line fighters to cope with the social and economic battles ahead to win a comprehensive victory over the COVID-19 war. We need to ensure that this second group of already 'trained fighters', our Impact Entrepreneurs, are well equipped with both knowledge and capacity to face such 'one in a 100 years' challenge!



This phase features investments which are largely about dealing with an immediate need to respond to an emergency. For instance, in relation to the impact investment ecosystem, in looking at the entrepreneur's need, this could be supply of operational funds, advice to ensure the targeted beneficiaries are not disadvantaged. Here the funding/investment needed to be coordinated and the nature of the instrument could be grant or no interest loan/investment but with definite KPI's.



As for example, ygap Bangladesh in partnership with ygap Australia launched a response package as part of its new Micro Impact Investment (MI2) to support few impact entrepreneurs initially. Already progressed with a growth investment fund to two entrepreneurs and few others in the pipeline. They are trying to raise around US$100,000 to complete this phase. Ygap Bangladesh has already disbursed around US$80,000 in partnership withy gap Australia.



The SDC, in partnership with Roots of Impact and Light Castle Partners have recently launched similar product supporting catalytic funding and blended finance in response to the immediate need of the entrepreneurs - the Biniyog Briddhi.



Phase 2: Recovery

In this phase, we need to ensure the support structure already in place is not broken and try to restore the ecosystem where required. This might include the Government stepping in with economic packages to prevent job losses/provide sick leave/unemployment support while investors may agree to provide bridging loans with a relaxed term in order to provide entrepreneurs with a breathing room they need.



As for example, in addition to the support package offered by the Bangladesh Government, the United States has mobilized a US$25 million fund to through USAID to support Bangladesh's response and recovery efforts. The fund will support their priority areas- strengthening infection prevention and control (IPC) measures to health facilities, improving specimen transport and referral systems; and increasing risk awareness communication and outreach.



In the early months of the COVID-19 crisis, the United Kingdom had announced around US$26 million to support the Bangladesh Government's priorities for fighting corona virus set out in the National Preparedness and Response Plan. At the same time, BRAC as the largest NGO in the Country has allocated US$1.77 million (Tk15 crore)for the low-income people in response to the COVID-19 recovery. The NGO planned to cover around 100,000 families in the first phase, where each family will get Tk1,500 as an emergency food assistance.

Phase 3: Resilience



The COVID19 caught us unguarded. We were not ready for such pandemic, though we had badly experienced Spanish Flu in 1918 and other health hazards like Ebola and HIV over last century. This phase is for a more systemic solution. We need to identify a long-term, leak-proof solution so that we do not end up in the same situation again. During this phase, the investments should be directed to innovation - technologies and solutions that start to consider how we build a more resilient, better prepared Bangladesh. We may consider investment to prevent environmental degradation, to address inequality through solutions that focus on mass job creation and financial inclusion.



The issue here is, we have very few programmes to teach us to face such challenges in the future. There is truly little known 'curriculum' to teach school children to be ready for such pandemic to ensure intergenerational wellbeing. We need to prepare our next generation to be pandemic literate, disaster literate, health literate in similar ways we are making them financially and environmentally literate. Impact Investment can ensure providing literacy on disaster prepared training/awareness in similar ways it is working to ensure health literacy, financial and environmental literacy through instruments like Social Impact Bonds.



The National Advisory Board (NAB) for Impact Investment in Bangladesh may explore possibility of delivering similar education/awareness programme focusing pandemic or any other disaster (including massive earthquake, tsunami, or some unknown enemies) for school children from as early as this year. Impact Investment is the best instrument to achieve these long-term goals to ensure a 21st century way forward for Bangladesh while respecting people, planet, and prosperity.



"You can resist an invading army; you cannot resist an idea whose time has come." �Victor Hugo

The writer is President, Build Bangladesh, Impact Investment stream of the Impress Group





























