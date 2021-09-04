When mistrust takes root in us

Mutual trust is one of the most important strengths of any relationship. It can be any kind of relationship such as; marital relations, friendly relations, relations between neighbours, social relations, and above all state or ethnic relations. Although the Mir Jafar of the Battle of Palashi and the Razakar forces of the 1971 Liberation War are all considered to be the highest instances of distrust, at present every level of society is inhabited by those unfaithful people.



When a rumour is mixed with a spoonful of religion or politics, the Bengalis behave like "ears have been stolen by a kite", but in the matter of this disbelief is a complete exception. As much as I believe that you are not the only one who distrusts the people around you while travelling in a normal vehicle, repeatedly making sure that your wallet and mobile are OK; or just that someone else has taken it out of your pocket as if it were his own; the ladies of this country who wear very expensive jewellery and when they go to an event, they put their hands over their ears a few times to see if the jewellery is there at all.



Interestingly, I once saw a patient's relatives after an operation at a government medical to check-up on the side of the patient's waist to see if he had two kidneys. Now I hope you can easily understand the stage of people's distrust towards the people of this country!



So the biggest question now is, a nation overflowing with these religious sentiments, where there is a storm of idealism from literature and politics to village tea-stall; why is there so much crisis in mutual trust in that country?



There are some direct and indirect issues involved with the answer, such as; first of all, for some invisible reason, even if the message of religion reaches the ears of the people of this country, it cannot reach the innermost parts of the mind. Although the people of this country are extremely religious from the outside, most people cherish religion but do not hold it in their hearts and as a result, its implementation has become almost impossible; I hope no one can deny that.



The second is poverty which can again be divided into two categories such as; financial poverty and mental poverty. The mental poverty of the people of this country is very high even though we have all been behind financial poverty for ages. Since this financial poverty is centered on religion, politics, and multi-profit businesses.



However, the literary world tries to do something about mental poverty. I think the definition of mental poverty should be given in brief in this moment of discussion. When a person or a group behaves in a "we want more and more" way even after receiving all the deserved content, that kind of condition is called mental poverty, and every person in this country is suffering from this mental poverty. I believe that we as a nation cannot sleep on the highest soft cotton pillow until the resources and opportunities of others are under our control.



The level of mutual distrust has increased so much in this country that no one can fully trust anyone; not even the imam of the mosque and the priest of the temple. Consumers think that every trader is cheating them by taking huge profits; Traders, on the other hand, think that customers are always ready to cheat them by paying less. Patients think that doctors are embezzling money by treating them like butchers but not giving proper treatment. Doctors, on the other hand, think that their patients only care about themselves and will attack the doctors if they are harmed in any way even unintentionally.



However, there is a strong mistrust of lawyers in the country from the very beginning where they think that every lawyer swims in a sea of lies. However, after committing a crime, they do not hesitate to go to the lawyers and ask them to pay as much as possible. The funny thing is that if they can't make their child a doctor or an engineer, then they don't have to worry about making them a lawyer; as much guilt if only someone else's child is a lawyer.



While distrust is not something that is heartbreaking in all of the above, the outer layer of the wall of distrust that has already been created between the teacher and the parent-student is getting thicker day by day. The parent thinks that the teachers are not teaching their children much but are accepting large sums of money as remuneration. Teachers, on the other hand, are a little intimidated by the students, thinking only that these students will not hesitate to talk nonsense or attack their teachers if they are hurt in any way even its unintentionally.



Many such incidents have already come to our notice as examples, which I do not feel the need to mention here. I think it's kind of silly to take every day events as an example.



If it continues like this, then survival on earth will be considered as the most worrying cause in the future because there is no fear of losing to dead people; be it money or respect. So that we who are alive can continue to believe in those who are alive, this kind of mentality must be formed among us. We have to remember that nature gives us everything in a cycle.



What I am cheating on today will come into the life of me or any member of my family by going directly or indirectly in the cycle of cheating. So if we don't cheat anyone today, we won't have to be cheated by anyone in the future. So you have to correct yourself first; then it is better to desire the purity of others.

Sabuj Bhattacharjee, Editor, Troimasik Ushabarta















