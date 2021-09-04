Transforming employable graduates towards developing changes



Md Mustafizur Rahman



Skill mismatch phenomenon is very common and it is an obstacle to the positive future growth prospect in Bangladesh. Graduates that are generated by both the public and private universities will be the key driving force to navigate business and society as a whole, especially in Bangladesh. Universities have their own promises with colourful slogans by setting their mission and vision to generate knowledge based employable skilled workforces into the society so that the graduates may able to contribute in different sectors in Bangladesh.



Do the universities have positive attitudes to generate employable workforce and set them into the suitable place into the society? According to the criticism from the corporate professionals, the universities are unable to generate world class graduates those who can perform and lead the workplace as per their academic attainment. It is a total system flaw to generate the skill set employable graduates into the society.



Therefore, institutional reform is necessary in order to establish a cyclical process of holistic approach of working environment both from the industrial professional, academia and other stakeholders surrounding this original objective. An integrated curriculum therefore should be required to develop according to the concurrent situation and changes not only by the industrial professional but also an academia including its allied stakeholders.



Existing loopholes in social transformation are to be addressed systematically so that the knowledge based as well as skilled employable workforces are to be generated and set to the workplace according to the societal changes.



It has long been observed that well-tailored human capital management policy is being ignored to inject updated human capital into the society. Institutional reform is indispensable to gear up the wise initiatives as per the exiting problem highlighted. To take the mitigation measures collective responsibilities is required from all partners' i.e. regulatory bodies, universities, owners, faculty members, government, students and corporate houses those are acting in harmony with the clear objective of developing managerial talents in the country.



The country have been facing lack of well-tailored human capital management that collectively triggered by the regulatory bodies surrounding higher education system e.g. universities governors', owners, faculty members, government, students and corporate houses. All are having problems to meet up clear objective of developing managerial talent in the country as per country's pace of growth.



Universities in Bangladesh started their journey for higher education that represents about 150 academic bodies of the conventional higher education institution (HEI). There are 106 private universities, 43 public universities, 2 international universities, 31specialized colleges, and 2 special universities in the country.



But it has been found through educated gauges that the modern higher learning parameter, tools and process have long been ignored for various reasons over the decades in Bangladesh. World ranking data indicates that the public universities have been put down in terms of research based academic learning environment significantly.



A distinct feature based program can be the way for a model approach. An integrated collective initiative can be taken for delivering employable skill sets into the society as a whole considering the adjustment of fast changing socioeconomic condition in home and abroad. Adapting this program the universities may contribute to the society effectively.





The proposed strategic model of marketable skill set towards the developing changes in Bangladesh might be feasible by the country's managing bodies in higher learning with proper control mechanism. These integrated block diagrams and its relationship are defined as Block A: the role of academia for R&D based learning, Block B: Inclusion of industrial professionals to add value to the required skill set, Block C: Identify the curriculums gaps filling process for the betterment of socioeconomic changes over the time and Identify the curriculums gaps filling process for the developments socioeconomic changes over the time Identify the curriculums gaps filling process for the developments socioeconomic changes over the time and Block D: monitoring transformation of its overall plan, policy and procedure by the regulators respectively.



The outcome of proposed designed block will qualify to generate marketable skill set to towards the development of human capital that will eventually serve both the workplaces in home and abroad. All sectors of industrial skill need to assess in terms of quantity and quality according to the proposed block designed model relationship. These designed block model relationship are to be developed and analyzed accordingly to fine tune for future skill set.



A desired group harmony as well as cross learning environment will be created in both professionals and academia. This approach brings multidimensional solution such as the creation of employable knowledge based skill, up skill, attitudes and abilities to perform the jobs. And the universities and institutions will also receive international recognition under the successful implication of this block diagram concept.



Teaching training and consultancy will be worked positively under a well-managed professional pool and nurturing academic talents both from home and abroad. The fundamental and applied research based development, innovation, intellectual property and patent making culture will also be established from the workplace to universities as well as higher learning institutions.



Higher learning atmosphere will be groomed through the process of the world class seminar, workshop, symposium and related gap-filling process e.g. training will be taken place with blended of academia as well as bodies of corporate professionals. Different industrial based problem identification, R&D exercises and its solution of learning environment will be established for the growth and development prospect in Bangladesh.

The writer is a freelance contributor







