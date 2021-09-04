Yet another BSF brutality killed two Bangladeshis

The death of yet another killing of two Bangladeshis by the Indian Border Security Force-BSF has moved us with great shock. The incident has reportedly taken place near a border in Patgram Upazila of Lalmonirhat district. Agonizingly, it happened when blood of another Bangladeshi killed by BSF in the same Upazila barely two months back hadn't even dried out.



According to BGB officials, ill-fated Yunus Ali and Sagar Chandra were shot dead when BSF members of Chengrabandha camp under West Bengal opened fire on a team of around 10 people returning to Bangladesh from India with their cattle. However, it was informed from BGB that it had sent a letter to BSF protesting the killings and demanding the return of bodies.



We think, despite pledging not to use lethal firearms along borders by our BSF counterparts, such repeated killing of Bangladeshis is not only a clear violation of human rights but also a glaring example of extreme disregard for Bangladeshi citizens . BSF assurance of bringing down the killing to zero along borders simply sounds empty.



In the past two decades, BSF has killed, murder would be a better term, more than a thousand Bangladeshis along our shared border, in utter violation of human rights triggering huge international outcry. Rights defenders have already termed the Indo-Bangla border as "killing fields". And through every murder, they want to convey the message of their hegemonic mentality which goes in sharp contrast to a neighbourly spirit. Moreover, every murder carries the message of looking down upon our sovereignty.



However, in the first eight months of last year, BSF's highhandedness claimed 35 Bangladeshi lives. Claims from both the governments' top brass that the two countries are enjoying the best ever bilateral ties, reflect little in BSF's attitude towards Bangladesh.



The questions that every single killing leaves before us that if the offence of crossing a border warrants claiming a human life at all, or if such pre-trial killing goes in compliance international convention. Under the guise of maintaining security and sovereignty of a country, such violation of human rights on the ground of border crossing cannot be accepted at all.



Indian and BSF authorities must transform their pledge into reality with due reflection of sincerity and political goodwill. And BGB must beef up greater vigilance and monitoring on our shared borders to ensure that our citizens are not left unsafe. BGB has to do more than hosting flag meetings and condemning deaths of Bangladesh citizens. And most importantly, our government must become more vocal against BSF atrocities. It must convey its counterpart that harvest of true friendship cannot be reaped one sided.