Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:12 PM
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Probe Into Evaly\'s Irregularites

ACC seeks documents from govt bodies

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Staff Correspondent

Probe Into Evaly's IrregularitesThe Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sought documents of Evaly from several government bodies as part of its investigation into the irregularities of the e-commerce platform.
An inquiry team has sent letters to the Commerce Ministry, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank, City Corporation, Joint Stock Company, Criminal Investigation Department and some other organisations.
"We will work coordinating with all investigating organisations and that is why we sought documents on Evaly from different organisations," ACC Secretary Dr Md Anwar Hossain Hawlader told journalists on Thursday.
The ACC launched an inquiry into irregularities of Evaly on 8 July following a Commerce Ministry request for legal action over alleged embezzlement of Tk338 crore Evaly took in advance from customers and owed to merchants.
A team led by ACC Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury and Deputy Assistant Director Muhammad Shihab Salam is in charge of the investigation.
Earlier, in an inspection report submitted by the central bank to the Commerce Ministry, the Bangladesh Bank said Evaly's total liability stood at Tk 407.18 crore.
Following the central bank report, on July 4 the Commerce Ministry sent separate letters to the Home Ministry, the ACC, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the Bangladesh Competition Commission to take legal action against Evaly by investigating the non-delivery of goods after accepting Tk 214 crore in advance payment from customers and the refund of Tk 190 crore owed to businesses.
The documents that have reached the ACC so far include: tax files of the company, its Chairman Shamima Nasreen and of Managing Director Mohammad Rassel, The latest two-year audit reports; Evaly's list of registered merchants, a list of pending orders, records of bank account transactions and a list of the top 10 merchants with the most transactions with Evaly.
After receiving Tk 213.94 crore in advance from customers and Tk 189.85 crore from merchants, the company was expected to have at least Tk 403.80 crore in current assets but it had only Tk 65.17 crore.
As of 15 July, the total liabilities of the e-commerce platform, including advance payments taken from customers, debts to suppliers and other business debts, amounted to Tk543 crore.
There is an additional debt of Tk1 crore for shareholder equity, Evaly says in a statement submitted to the Commerce Ministry.



