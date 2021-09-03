3 more die of dengue, record 330 hospitalised

Three persons died of dengue while a record 330 new patients affected with the disease were hospitalised in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of

Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 284 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 46 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 10,356 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 2. Among them, 837 patients have been affected outside of the capital and a total of 9668 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,262. Of them, 1,131 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 131 are receiving it outside the capital.

Among 10,981 infected, 9668 were diagnosed in this month, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 48 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 30 in August and six died in September so far.











