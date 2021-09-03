88 more die of C-19, 3,436 new cases

The country on Thursday reported 3,436 Covid-19 cases while the Covid claimed overnight 88 lives.

"The country reported 10.40 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 33,025 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, "Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, combined figure of the Covid-19 of Dhaka city and upazilas of Dhaka district is 1,652 while 14 Covid-19 deaths were reported during the same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 26,362 people and infected 15,07,116 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 14,37,885 after another 5,901 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 95.91 percent recovered, while 1.75 percent died.

The DGHS said among the total 26,362 fatalities, 11,494 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,300 in Chattogram, 1,959 in Rajshahi, 3,428 in Khulna, 901 in Barishal, 1,165 in Sylhet, 1,309 in Rangpur and 806 in Mymensingh division.

It said Bangladesh's Covid-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021, 6,000 mark on April 1, 2021, 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021, 8,000 mark on June 24, 2021, 9,000 mark on July 5, 11,000 mark July 6, 13,000 mark on July 12, 12,000 mark on July 13, 14,000 mark on July 27 and 16,000 mark on July 28.

According to month-wise statistics last year, 51 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in March 2020, 7616 in April, 39,486 in May, 98,330 in June, 92,178 in July, 75,335 in August, 50,483 in September, 44, 205 in October, 57,248 in November and 48,578 in December.

The beginning of the current year witnessed a drastic fall of Covid cases in the country but the trend lasted for only two months - 21,629 cases were detected in January and 11,077 in February.

After the drastic fall of Covid-19 confirmed cases, the country witnessed sharp increase of infection as 65,079 cases were reported in March, 2021 and 1,47,837 cases in April.

The country again witnessed a fall in May, 2021 as it recorded 41,408 cases. From the beginning of June, 2021, the country recorded a sharp rise with 1,12,718 cases, the DGHS said.









